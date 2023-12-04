Euro 2024 groups: Who every country will face in Germany
The Euro 2024 groups have been drawn – this is who each nation will face to reach the knockouts
The Euro 2024 groups have been drawn, with 24 countries forming six different pools this year.
Completed in Hamburg, Germany, on December 2, the Euro 2024 draw has now made it clear which nations will be playing against each other in the group stages in Germany.
In each of the six groups of four, the top two will progress. The four best third-place teams will also qualify for the knockout rounds, with the remaining eight sides eliminated.
While the Euro 2024 groups aren't complete, due to three sides still to qualify through the play-offs, the majority of sides know which nations they'll be taking on in Germany. Below, FourFourTwo details all six groups.
Euro 2024 groups
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
- Play-off winner A
- Netherlands
- Austria
- France
Group E
Group F
- Turkey
- Play-off winner C
- Portugal
- Czech Republic
