Puma drop their Euro 2024 international kits - with some absolute masterpieces released

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Puma have released a host of new shirts, fresh in time for Euro 2024 and the summer tournament

Puma Euro 2024 kits
(Image credit: Puma)

Puma have dropped their Euro 2024 kits, ahead of the tournament in Germany.

Puma have created shirts for Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Serbia ahead of Euro 2024, with the tournament set to feature some brilliant designs and absolute masterpieces. 

Puma Austria Euro 2024 kit
Austria home shirt(Image credit: Puma)

