Puma drop their Euro 2024 international kits - with some absolute masterpieces released
Puma have released a host of new shirts, fresh in time for Euro 2024 and the summer tournament
Puma have dropped their Euro 2024 kits, ahead of the tournament in Germany.
Puma have created shirts for Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Serbia ahead of Euro 2024, with the tournament set to feature some brilliant designs and absolute masterpieces.
With Euro 2024 kits now dropping, we're well into the season – and a lot of these tops will form the basis for what we see when the Premier League 2024/25 kits are released.
Puma state tahat each of the kits feature bespoke designs intended to celebrate the rich heritage of Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Serbia, while the shirts are also manufactured with sustainability in mind.
"The new collection of jerseys for Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland and, Serbia embrace the unique nature and culture of each country," Puma says. "These designs not only celebrate the rich heritage of each nation but also ensure a lasting emotional connection for generations to come."
It added: “The launch of our new Home and Away National team kits marks a great new milestone for PUMA and our sustainability targets. For the first time our National team Replica jerseys will be made from RE:FIBRE."
More Euro 2024 kit news
Belgium's home top is a darker shade, with their away effort is something brand new altogether. Germany have solid efforts for their home kit and pink away kit, with Italy's home and away shirt both classic tops. Hungary have a vintage red home shirt with a white away shirt that has similar elements: Spain have an undestated red home jersey, while opting for a bolder away shirt.
It's Scotland's second Euros in a row: their home kit is modern and striking, while their away top is cooler and classic. Wales haven't yet qualified but their home shirt and away shirt are both vintage Dragons tops, too.
