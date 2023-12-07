Every Euro 2024 squad: All the teams previewed

The final Euro 2024 squads haven't yet been announced, with three nations still to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Recent selections from countries already qualified for Euro 2024 offers a picture of what their squads might look like come the summer, though, with managers finding their preferred options.

It's expected that Euro 2024 squads will revert back to just 23 players, following two men's tournaments containing 26 players. Each nation's boss will therefore have an even trickier task of whittling down their final teams.

Every Euro 2024 squad

Albania Euro 2024 squad

Sylvinho's latest squad helped Albania get over the line and qualify for Euro 2024 - just their second-ever major tournament qualification.

GK: Etrit Berisha (Empoli)

GK: Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella)

GK: Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)

DF: Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano)

DF: Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow)

DF: Elseid Hysaj (Lazio)

DF: Frédéric Veseli (Fatih Karagümrük)

DF: Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta)

DF: Jon Mersinaj (Lokomotiva)

DF: Ardian Ismajli (Empoli)

MF: Keidi Bare (Espanyol)

MF: Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt 98)

MF: Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo)

MF: Qazim Laçi (Sparta Prague)

MF: Ylber Ramadani (Lecce)

MF: Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan)

MF: Arbnor Muçolli (IFK Göteborg)

FW: Jasir Asani (Gwangju)

FW: Myrto Uzuni (Granada)

FW: Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

FW: Sokol Cikalleshi (Konyaspor)

FW: Ernest Muçi (Legia Warsaw)

FW: Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan)

FW: Arbnor Muja (Antwerp)

Austria Euro 2024 squad

Ralf Rangnick has led Austria to the tournament in neighbouring Germany, and will fancy their chances of some strong results at Euro 2024.

GK: Tobias Lawal (LASK)

GK: Alexander Schlager (Red Bull Salzburg)

GK: Patrick Pentz (Brondby on loan from Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: David Alaba (Real Madrid)

DF: Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Leeds United)

DF: Kevin Danso (Lens)

DF: Phillipp Mwene (Mainz)

DF: Stefan Posch (Bologna)

DF: Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg)

DF: Samson Baidoo (Red Bull Salzburg)

MF: Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig)

MF: Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig)

MF: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim)

MF: Florian Kainz (Koln)

MF: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)

MF: Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

MF: Manprit Sarkaria (Sturm Graz)

MF: Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna)

MF: Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen)

FW: Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)

FW: Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg)

FW: Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolves)

FW: Marko Arnuatovic (Inter Milan)

Belgium Euro 2024 squad

The latest Belgium squad featured a blend of youth and experience, as Domenico Tedesco looks to fulfil the side's potential.

GK: Thomas Kaminski (Luton)

GK: Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

GK: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

GK: Arnaud Bodart (Standard Liege)

DF: Zeno Debast (Anderlecht)

DF: Arthur Theate (Rennes)

DF: Wout Faes (Leicester City)

DF: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

DF: Timothy Castagne (Fulham)

DF: Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley)

DF: Zinho Vanheusden (Standard Liege)

MF: Amadou Onana (Everton)

MF: Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa)

MF: Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab)

MF: Olivier Deman (Werder Bremen)

MF: Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Alexis Saelemakers (Bologna)

MF: Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg)

MF: Arthur Vermeeren (Royal Antwerp)

FW: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

FW: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

FW: Romelu Lukaku (Roma on loan from Chelsea)

FW: Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla)

FW: Johan Bakayoko (PSV)

FW: Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

FW: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce)

Croatia Euro 2024 squad

Zlatko Dalic is still in charge, with his experienced squad still around ready to outperform their nation's expectations once more.

GK: Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)

GK: Nediljko Labrovic (Rijeka)

GK: Ivica Ivusic (Pafos)

DF: Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

DF: Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

DF: Josip Sutalo (Ajax)

DF: Borna Sosa (Ajax)

DF: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

DF: Marin Pongracic (Lecce)

DF: Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin)

MF: Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg)

MF: Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb)

MF: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr)

MF: Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

MF: Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord)

MF: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)

MF: Nikola Moro (Bologna)

FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

FW: Marko Pjaca (Rijeka)

FW: Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad

Czech Republic will face Portugal, Turkey and play-off winners from Path C in their Euro 2024 group, with their most recent squad offering an indication as to who will be picked.

GK: Jindřich Staněk (Viktoria Plzeň)

GK: Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen)

GK: Ales Mandous (Slavia Prague)

DF: David Doudera (Slavia Prague)

DF: Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague)

DF: David Jurasek (Benfica)

DF: Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague)

DF: Patrizio Stronati (Puskas Akademia)

DF: David Zima (Torino)

MF: Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord)

MF: Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg)

MF: Alex Král (Union Berlin)

MF: Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague)

MF: Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague)

MF: Lukas Sadilek (Sparta Prague)

MF: Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

FW: Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Mojmir Chtyl (Slavia Prague)

FW: Vasil Kušej (Mladá Boleslav)

FW: Tomáš Chorý (Viktoria Plzeň)

FW: Tomas Cvancara (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Denmark Euro 2024 squad

Kasper Hjulmand's side navigated a tricky qualifying group to reach Germany, and they'll fancy their chances in Group C.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht)

GK: Mads Hermansen (Leicester City)

GK: Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

DF: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

DF: Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray)

DF: Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

DF: Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg)

DF: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

DF: Rasmus Kristensen (Roma on loan from Leeds United)

DF: Victor Kristiansen (Bologna on loan from Leicester City)

MF: Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

MF: Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht)

MF: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

MF: Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon)

MF: Matt O'Riley (Celtic)

MF: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

FW: Robert Skov (Hoffenheim)

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

FW: Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht)

FW: Mohamed Daramy (Reims)

FW: Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

FW: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

FW: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

FW: Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht)

England Euro 2024 squad

England are among the favourites heading to Germany, and Gareth Southgate will want nothing more than to lift the trophy at Euro 2024.

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

GK: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

DF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

DF: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq)

MF: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

MF: Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

MF: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

FW: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

France Euro 2024 squad

Didier Deschamps will look to overcome recent World Cup heartbreak by bouncing straight back in Germany with another tournament win.

GK: Brice Samba (Lens)

GK: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

GK: Alphonse Areola (West Ham))

DF: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

DF: William Saliba (Arsenal)

DF: Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

DF: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

DF: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

DF: Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice)

DF: Lucas Hernandez (PSG)

DF: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

MF: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

MF: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

MF: Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

MF: Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

MF: Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)

FW: Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

FW: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

FW: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

FW: Randal Kolo Muani (PSG)

FW: Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

FW: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Germany Euro 2024 squad

Julian Nagelsmann only recently took over Germany, and he'll have plenty of pressure to deliver at a home tournament.

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

GK: Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

GK: Janis Blaswich (RB Leipzig)

DF: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

DF: Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)

DF: Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: David Raum (RB Leipzig)

DF: Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig)

MF: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MF: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

MF: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

MF: Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

MF: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

MF: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart)

MF: Grischa Promel (Hoffenheim)

FW: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

FW: Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Marvin Ducksch (Werder Bremen)

FW: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

FW: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Hungary Euro 2024 squad

Marco Rossi will want to continue his impressive time in charge of the national team at Euro 2024.

GK: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)

GK: Patrik Demjen (MTK Budapest)

GK: Peter Szappanos (Paks)

GK: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

DF: Attila Szalai (Hoffenheim)

DF: Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia)

DF: Loic Nego (Le Havre)

DF: Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia)

DF: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette)

DF: Endre Botka (Ferencvaros)

DF: Botond Balogh (Parma)

DF: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

DF: Gabor Szalai (Kecskemet)

DF: Attila Mocsi (Caykur Rizespor)

MF: Adam Nagy (Pisa)

MF: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

MF: Zsolt Kalmar (Fehervar)

MF: Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

MF: Mihaly Kata (MTK Budapest)

MF: Callum Styles (Barnsley)

MF: Krisztofer Horváth (Kecskemét)

MF: Soma Szuhodovszki (Kecskemét)

FW: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai)

FW: Kevin Csbooth (Ujpest)

FW: András Németh (Hamburger SV)

Italy Euro 2024 squad

Luciano Spalletti earned Italy qualification by the skin of their teeth, and their group in Germany doesn't look like being any easier.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

GK: Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

DF: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan)

DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

DF: Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

DF: Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino)

DF: Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan)

DF: Federico Gatti (Juventus)

DF: Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus)

DF: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

MF: Jorginho (Arsenal)

MF: Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan)

MF: Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina)

MF: Bryan Cristante (Roma)

MF: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

MF: Andrea Colpani (Monza)

FW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

FW: Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

FW: Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa)

FW: Domencio Berardi (Sassuolo)

FW: Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

FW: Moise Kean (Juventus)

FW: Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)

FW: Matteo Politano (Napoli)

Netherlands Euro 2024 squad

The Netherlands have great expectations heaped on them under the stewardship of Ronald Koeman.

GK: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford)

DF: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

DF: Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord)

DF: Daley Blind (Girona)

DF: Jorrel Hato (Ajax)

DF: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

DF: Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

DF: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Matts Wieffer (Feyenoord)

MF: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig on loan from PSG)

MF: Calvin Stengs (Feyenoord)

MF: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)

MF: Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

MF: Joey Veerman (PSV)

MF: Jerdy Schouten (PSV)

MF: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

FW: Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

FW: Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim on loan from Burnley)

FW: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

FW: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Portugal Euro 2024 squad

Roberto Martinez will be in charge of his first major tournament with Portugal after nearly a decade at Belgium.

GK: Rui Patricio (Roma)

GK: Jose Sa (Wolves)

GK: Diogo Costa (Porto)

DF: Nelson Semedo (Wolves)

DF: Antonio Silva (Benfica)

DF: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

DF: Toti Gomes (Wolves)

DF: Pepe (Porto)

DF: Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon)

DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

DF: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona on loan from Manchester City)

MF: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

MF: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

MF: Otavio (Al-Nassr)

MF: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

MF: Vitinha (PSG)

MF: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)

MF: Joao Neves (Benfica)

FW: Goncalo Ramos (PSG)

FW: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

FW: Joao Felix (Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid)

FW: Bruma (Braga)

FW: Ricardo Horta (Braga)

FW: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

FW: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Romania Euro 2024 squad

Edward Iordanescu has led Romania to Euro 2024, and a promising group could provide them confidence in reaching the knockouts.

GK: Florin Nita (Gaziantep)

GK: Horatiu Moldovan (Rapid Bucuresti)

GK: Ionuț Radu (Bournemouth)

DF: Nicusor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova)

DF: Andrei Burca (Al-Okhdood)

DF: Adrian Rus (Pafos)

DF: Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

DF: Radu Dragusin (Genoa)

DF: Vasile Mogoș (CFR Cluj)

DF: Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa)

DF: Andres Dumitrescu (Slavia Prague)

MF: Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor)

MF: Nicolae Stanciu (Damac)

MF: Razvan Marin (Empoli)

MF: Ianis Hagi (Deportivo Alaves on loan from Rangers)

MF: Valentin Mihaila (Parma)

MF: Darius Olaru (FCSB)

MF: Marius Marin (Pisa)

MF: Olimpiu Morutan (Ankaragucu)

MF: Florinel Coman (FCSB)

MF: Vladimir Screciu (Universitatea Craiova)

MF: Marius Ștefănescu (Sepsi OSK)

MF: Andrei Artean (Farul Constanța)

FW: George Pușcaș (Genoa)

FW: Denis Dragus (Gaziantep)

FW: Denis Alibec (Muaither)

FW: Florin Tănase (Al-Okhdood)

Scotland Euro 2024 squad

Scotland qualified comfortably for Euro 2024 in the end, and Steve Clarke will hope for some more upsets in Germany.

GK: Ross McCrorie (Rangers)

GK: Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

GK: Zander Clark (Hearts)

DF: Josh Doig (Hellas Verona)

DF: Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

DF: Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

DF: Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

DF: Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq)

DF: Ryan Porteous (Watford)

DF: Greg Taylor (Celtic)

DF: Nathan Patterson (Everton)

MF: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

MF: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

MF: Lewis Ferguson (Bologna)

MF: Callum McGregor (Celtic)

MF: Ryan Jack (Rangers)

MF: Billy Gilmour (Brighton)

MF: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

MF: Kenny McClean (Norwich City)

FW: Lyndon Dykes (QPR)

FW: Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

FW: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

FW: Jacob Brown (Luton)

Serbia Euro 2024 squad

Legendary Serbia figure Dragan Stoijkovic will want his Serbia side to beat England, Denmark and Slovenia at Euro 2024.

GK: Predrag Rajkovic (Real Mallorca)

GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

GK: Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea)

GK: Filip Stanković (Sampdoria)

DF: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)

DF: Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

DF: Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

DF: Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos)

DF: Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen)

DF: Strahinja Erakovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

DF: Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow)

MF: Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce)

MF: Filip Kostic (Juventus)

MF: Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe)

MF: Filip Duricic (Panathinaikos)

MF: Nemanja Radonjic (Torino)

MF: Sasa Lukic (Fulham)

MF: Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK)

MF: Ivan Ilic (Torino)

MF: Lazar Samardzic (Udinese)

MF: Marko Grujić (Porto)

MF: Uroš Račić (Sassuolo)

MF: Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens)

FW: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal)

FW: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Slovakia Euro 2024 squad

Slovakia reached Euro 2024 in convincing fashion, only losing to Portugal in the group. They'll provide a strong test to Belgium and Romania in their group.

GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle)

GK: Marek Rodak (Fulham)

GK: Henrich Ravas (Widzew Lodz)

DF: Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana)

DF: Milan Skriniar (PSG)

DF: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin)

DF: Denis Vavro (Copenhagen)

DF: David Hancko (Feyenoord)

DF: Ľubomír Šatka (Samsunspor)

DF: Michal Tomic (Mlada Boleslav on loan from Slavia Prague)

DF: Vernon De Marco (Hatta)

DF: Matúš Kmeť (AS Trenčín)

MF: Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona)

MF: Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava)

MF: Patrik Hrovovksy (Genk)

MF: Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

MF: Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

MF: Erik Jirka (Viktoria Plzeň)

MF: Jakub Kadak (Luzern)

MF: Dominik Holly (AS Trencin)

FW: Robert Bozenik (Boavista)

FW: Robert Mak (Sydney FC)

FW: Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague)

FW: Robert Polievka (Dukla Banska Bystrica)

FW: David Duris (MSK Zilina)

FW: David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava)

FW: Lukáš Haraslín (Sparta Prague)

FW: Tomáš Suslov (Hellas Verona)

FW: Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec)

FW: Leo Sauer (Feyenoord)

Slovenia Euro 2024 squad

Drawn into Group C alongside England, Denmark and Serbia, Slovenia have a tough task of reaching the knockout rounds.

GK: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

GK: Vid Belec (APOEL)

GK: Martin Turk (Parma)

DF: Zan Karnicnik (Celje)

DF: Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor)

DF: Miha Blazec (Lech Poznan)

DF: Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria)

DF: Jaka Bijol (Udinese)

DF: Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze)

DF: Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

DF: David Zec (Celje)

MF: Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)

MF: Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos)

MF: Sandi Lovric (Udinese)

MF: Miha Zajc (Fenerbahce)

MF: Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)

MF: Jasmin Kurtic (Universitatea Craiova)

MF: Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos)

MF: Timi Max Elšnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)

MF: Nino Žugelj (Bodø/Glimt)

FW: Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos)

FW: Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

FW: Jan Mlakar (Pisa)

FW: Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

FW: Luka Zahovic (Pogon Szczecin)

FW: Zan Celar (Lugano)

Spain Euro 2024 squad

Spain have a mix of experience and youth in their side, and will want to return to former glories under Luis de la Fuente.

GK: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

GK: David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford)

GK: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

DF: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

DF: Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

DF: Jose Gaya (Valencia)

DF: Inigo Martinez (Barcelona)

DF: Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

DF: David Garcia (Osasuna)

DF: Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

MF: Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)

MF: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

MF: Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

MF: Gavi (Barcelona)

MF: Rodri (Manchester City)

MF: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

MF: Aleix Garcia (Girona)

MF: Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

FW: Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol)

FW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

FW: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

FW: Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Switzerland Euro 2024 squad

Murat Yakin led Switzerland to the last 16 at World Cup 2022, but come Euro 2024 expectations are even greater.

GK: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)

GK: Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

GK: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino)

DF: Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

DF: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

DF: Loris Benito (Young Boys)

DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: Ulisses Garcia (Young Boys)

DF: Eray Comert (Valencia)

DF: Cedric Zesiger (Wolfsburg)

MF: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

MF: Remo Freuler (Bologna on loan from Nottingham Forest)

MF: Denis Zakaria (Monaco)

MF: Renato Steffen (Lugano)

MF: Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

MF: Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys)

MF: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz)

MF: Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

FW: Andi Zeqiri (Genk)

FW: Noah Okafor (AC Milan)

FW: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

FW: Dan Ndoye (Bologna)

Turkey Euro 2024 squad

Under Stefan Kuntz, Turkey will hope for a much better showing than their drab Euro 2020 display.

