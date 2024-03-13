Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far

By Mark White
published

Euro 2024 kits are dropping, as international giants gear up for another summer

Euro 2024 kits
(Image credit: Future)
Euro 2024 kits are dropping now, with the tournament set for shirt designs that will no doubt become iconic one day.

With the European Championship around the corner, we now know what the official ball will look like, with jerseys being released between now and the competition's start date in June. Some of these will go down as the best football kits of the year, with the Euros providing a good template as to what the Premier League kits for 2024/25 will look like. 

So what will your country be wearing?

All Euro 2024 kits released or rumoured so far

Albania

Albania Euro 2024 home kit

The Albania home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Albania Euro 2024 away kit

The Albania away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current – but it is expected to be white.

Austria

Austria Euro 2024 home kit

David Alaba of Austria reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F qualification football match between Sweden and Austria, at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden on September 12, 2023.

Austria will have a traditional-looking home shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Austria home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Puma. The shirt is rumoured to incorporate two tones of red. 

Austria Euro 2024 away kit

The Austria away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Puma. It is rumoured to be white, with mint green accents. 

Belgium

Belgium Euro 2024 home kit

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium looks on during the Group F - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers match between Belgium and Azerbaijan at King Baudouin Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

Belgium's home shirt will go darker than ever before for the Euros (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Belgium home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a deeper burgundy colour than usual, as the Red Devils eschew the bright red and fire-inspired sleeves of the 2022 World Cup.

Belgium Euro 2024 away kit

Eden Hazard of Belgium shows his dejection after his team's 1-3 defeat in the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter final match between Wales and Belgium at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on July 1, 2016 in Lille, France.

Belgium have worn a light blue in the past (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Belgium away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The kit is said to be inspired by Belgian literary character Tintin and will be light blue, with a white collar and brown shorts, for a unique look. 

Croatia

Croatia Euro 2024 home kit

The Croatia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Croatia Euro 2024 away kit

The Croatia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit

The Czech Republic home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit

The Czech Republic away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Denmark

Denmark Euro 2024 home kit

The Denmark home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Denmark Euro 2024 away kit

The Denmark away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.

England

England Euro 2024 home kit

Nike England women's kits 2023

It's a familiar colour scheme for England (Image credit: Nike)

The England home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. After the brighter blue of the 2022 World Cup, the shirt is set to use navy blue as its secondary colour this time, with a thick collar. 

England Euro 2024 away kit

England badge

Purple is a first for the Three Lions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. In a break from tradition, the Three Lions will wear a purple colour with accents of yellow, cyan and other shades of purple. 

France

France Euro 2024 home kit

Zinedine Zidane of France, 1998 World Cup final

France are back in a brighter blue (Image credit: Getty Images)

The France home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a royaller blue colour, after three tournaments of Les Bleus donning navy.

It is also expected that the cockerel insignia will be coloured for the first time since its redesign.

France Euro 2024 away kit

Michel Platini in action during the 1982 World Cup

The pinstripes are back for Les Bleus (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

The France away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to honour the early 1980s when Adidas brought out pinstriped shirts, with a white base featuring oh-so-Gallic blue and red lines. 

Germany

Germany Euro 2024 home kit

Euro 2004 in Portugal, Vorrunde / Gruppe D / Spiel 24, Lissabon; Deutschland - Tschechien ( GER - CZE ) 1:2; Lukas PODOLSKI, Bastian SCHWEINSTEIGER/ GER 23.06.04.

Germany's Euro 2024 kit is reminiscent of 20 years ago (Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Germany home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to have some kind of gradient of black, red and yellow – the German national flag colours – along the sleeves. The strong black presence on the shoulders recalls the home top from Euro 2004. 

Germany Euro 2024 away kit

Miroslav Klose (L) of Germany challenges for the ball with Martin Skrtel of Slovakia during the UEFA Euro2008 qualifier between Slovakia and Germany at the Tehelne Pole stadium on October 11, 2006 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Germany have worn red before – but never pink (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Germany away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. In a first for Die Mannschaft, it'll be a pink/purple gradient with white badges.

Hungary

Hungary Euro 2024 home kit

The Hungary home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Hungary Euro 2024 away kit

The Hungary away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Italy

Italy Euro 2024 home kit

Players of Italy look dejected following the team's defeat during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on October 17, 2023 in London, England.

Adidas have only released one Italy home shirt thus far (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Italy home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The Azzurri are rumoured to be wearing a traditional blue with very few details to the shirt, aside from the Italian flag's colours of red, white and green incorporated into the three Adidas stripes on the sleeves. 

Italy Euro 2024 away kit

The Italy away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a plain white, with one side featuring red adornments and another featuring green, in honour of the Italian flag. 

Netherlands

Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit

Netherlands assistant coach Danny Blind with son Daley in November 2021.

The Dutch return to a brighter orange for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. After the lighter orange of the 2022 World Cup, the Dutch are expected to return to a more radiant orange, with a rumoured accent colour of navy blue. 

Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit

Vivianne Miedema of Netherlands runs with the ball during the Women's International friendly match between England and Netherlands at Elland Road on June 24, 2022 in Leeds , United Kingdom.

The Dutch are leaning into their artistic heritage once more (Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Netherlands away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a dark blue with a geometric pattern similar to the Dutch Euro 2022's women's shirt, this time with brighter blue and orange details. 

Portugal

Portugal Euro 2024 home kit

Portuguese midfielder Deco (R) gives a thumbs-up next to forward teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after forward Nuno Gomes (unseen) scored the team's first goal during the Euro 2008 Championships quarter-final football match Portugal vs. Germany on June 19, 2008 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

Portugal are set to don their brightest shirt since Euro 2008 (Image credit: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Portugal home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. This will reportedly be the very last that the American manufacturer will produce, as they return to a brighter base colour for the shirt.

Portugal Euro 2024 away kit

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The base colour of Portugal's new away shirt is the same as the last one, according to reports (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

The Portugal away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be the same 'sail' beige colour that the Portuguese wore at the 2022 World Cup, this time with light blue detailing and an intricate 'Azulejo-style pattern' incorporated. 

Romania

Romania Euro 2024 home kit

The Romania home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Joma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Romania Euro 2024 away kit

The Romania away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Joma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Scotland

Scotland Euro 2024 home kit

Andy Robertson of Scotland pointing during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow Scotland.

Scotland's beautiful anniversary shirt will sadly not be worn at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scotland home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be almost black, with geometric patterns of blue over the front.

Scotland Euro 2024 away kit

The Scotland away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a very pale blue with purple accents. 

Serbia

Serbia Euro 2024 home kit

The Serbia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Serbia Euro 2024 away kit

The Serbia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovakia

Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit

The Slovakia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovakia Euro 2024 away kit

The Slovakia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovenia

Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit

The Slovenia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit

The Slovenia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Spain

Spain Euro 2024 home kit

Thiago

Spain will revert to a more stripped back home shirt this time  (Image credit: Getty)

The Spain home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a very basic red and yellow, with a subtle base graphic across the front of the top. 

Spain Euro 2024 away kit

Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernandez celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2008 championships semi-final football match Russia vs. Spain on June 26, 2008 at Ernst-Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria.

Spain are back in yellow at Euro 2024 (Image credit: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Spain home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be yellow, with touches of light blue and red. The last time that La Roja went for a yellow shade was during their successful Euro 2008 campaign, when they wore gold. 

Switzerland

Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit

The Switzerland home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit

The Switzerland away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Turkey

Turkey Euro 2024 home kit

Netherlands against Turkey in the Olympic stadium, 1958

It's a classic look for Turkey (Image credit: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Turkey home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be white, with a red band across the middle of the top and Turkey's star-and-crescent logo in the centre.

Turkey Euro 2024 away kit

The Turkey away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a crimson red with very few other flourishes. 

