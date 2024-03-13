Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far
Euro 2024 kits are dropping, as international giants gear up for another summer
Euro 2024 kits are dropping now, with the tournament set for shirt designs that will no doubt become iconic one day.
With the European Championship around the corner, we now know what the official ball will look like, with jerseys being released between now and the competition's start date in June. Some of these will go down as the best football kits of the year, with the Euros providing a good template as to what the Premier League kits for 2024/25 will look like.
So what will your country be wearing?
All Euro 2024 kits released or rumoured so far
Albania
Albania Euro 2024 home kit
The Albania home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Albania Euro 2024 away kit
The Albania away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current – but it is expected to be white.
Austria
Austria Euro 2024 home kit
The Austria home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Puma. The shirt is rumoured to incorporate two tones of red.
Austria Euro 2024 away kit
The Austria away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Puma. It is rumoured to be white, with mint green accents.
Belgium
Belgium Euro 2024 home kit
The Belgium home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a deeper burgundy colour than usual, as the Red Devils eschew the bright red and fire-inspired sleeves of the 2022 World Cup.
Belgium Euro 2024 away kit
The Belgium away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The kit is said to be inspired by Belgian literary character Tintin and will be light blue, with a white collar and brown shorts, for a unique look.
Croatia
Croatia Euro 2024 home kit
The Croatia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Croatia Euro 2024 away kit
The Croatia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Czech Republic
Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit
The Czech Republic home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit
The Czech Republic away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Denmark
Denmark Euro 2024 home kit
The Denmark home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Denmark Euro 2024 away kit
The Denmark away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.
England
England Euro 2024 home kit
The England home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. After the brighter blue of the 2022 World Cup, the shirt is set to use navy blue as its secondary colour this time, with a thick collar.
England Euro 2024 away kit
The England away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. In a break from tradition, the Three Lions will wear a purple colour with accents of yellow, cyan and other shades of purple.
France
France Euro 2024 home kit
The France home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a royaller blue colour, after three tournaments of Les Bleus donning navy.
It is also expected that the cockerel insignia will be coloured for the first time since its redesign.
France Euro 2024 away kit
The France away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to honour the early 1980s when Adidas brought out pinstriped shirts, with a white base featuring oh-so-Gallic blue and red lines.
Germany
Germany Euro 2024 home kit
The Germany home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to have some kind of gradient of black, red and yellow – the German national flag colours – along the sleeves. The strong black presence on the shoulders recalls the home top from Euro 2004.
Germany Euro 2024 away kit
The Germany away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. In a first for Die Mannschaft, it'll be a pink/purple gradient with white badges.
Hungary
Hungary Euro 2024 home kit
The Hungary home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Hungary Euro 2024 away kit
The Hungary away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Italy
Italy Euro 2024 home kit
The Italy home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The Azzurri are rumoured to be wearing a traditional blue with very few details to the shirt, aside from the Italian flag's colours of red, white and green incorporated into the three Adidas stripes on the sleeves.
Italy Euro 2024 away kit
The Italy away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a plain white, with one side featuring red adornments and another featuring green, in honour of the Italian flag.
Netherlands
Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit
The Netherlands home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. After the lighter orange of the 2022 World Cup, the Dutch are expected to return to a more radiant orange, with a rumoured accent colour of navy blue.
Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit
The Netherlands away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a dark blue with a geometric pattern similar to the Dutch Euro 2022's women's shirt, this time with brighter blue and orange details.
Portugal
Portugal Euro 2024 home kit
The Portugal home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. This will reportedly be the very last that the American manufacturer will produce, as they return to a brighter base colour for the shirt.
Portugal Euro 2024 away kit
The Portugal away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be the same 'sail' beige colour that the Portuguese wore at the 2022 World Cup, this time with light blue detailing and an intricate 'Azulejo-style pattern' incorporated.
Romania
Romania Euro 2024 home kit
The Romania home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Joma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Romania Euro 2024 away kit
The Romania away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Joma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Scotland
Scotland Euro 2024 home kit
The Scotland home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be almost black, with geometric patterns of blue over the front.
Scotland Euro 2024 away kit
The Scotland away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a very pale blue with purple accents.
Serbia
Serbia Euro 2024 home kit
The Serbia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Serbia Euro 2024 away kit
The Serbia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Slovakia
Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit
The Slovakia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Slovakia Euro 2024 away kit
The Slovakia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Slovenia
Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit
The Slovenia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit
The Slovenia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Spain
Spain Euro 2024 home kit
The Spain home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a very basic red and yellow, with a subtle base graphic across the front of the top.
Spain Euro 2024 away kit
The Spain home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be yellow, with touches of light blue and red. The last time that La Roja went for a yellow shade was during their successful Euro 2008 campaign, when they wore gold.
Switzerland
Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit
The Switzerland home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit
The Switzerland away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.
Turkey
Turkey Euro 2024 home kit
The Turkey home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be white, with a red band across the middle of the top and Turkey's star-and-crescent logo in the centre.
Turkey Euro 2024 away kit
The Turkey away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a crimson red with very few other flourishes.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1