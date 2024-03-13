Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far

Euro 2024 kits are dropping now, with the tournament set for shirt designs that will no doubt become iconic one day.

With the European Championship around the corner, we now know what the official ball will look like, with jerseys being released between now and the competition's start date in June. Some of these will go down as the best football kits of the year, with the Euros providing a good template as to what the Premier League kits for 2024/25 will look like.

So what will your country be wearing?

All Euro 2024 kits released or rumoured so far

Albania

Albania Euro 2024 home kit

The Albania home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Albania Euro 2024 away kit

The Albania away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Macron. Little is known about the shirt at current – but it is expected to be white.

Austria

Austria Euro 2024 home kit

Austria will have a traditional-looking home shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Austria home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Puma. The shirt is rumoured to incorporate two tones of red.

Austria Euro 2024 away kit

The Austria away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Puma. It is rumoured to be white, with mint green accents.

Belgium

Belgium Euro 2024 home kit

Belgium's home shirt will go darker than ever before for the Euros (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Belgium home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a deeper burgundy colour than usual, as the Red Devils eschew the bright red and fire-inspired sleeves of the 2022 World Cup.

Belgium Euro 2024 away kit

Belgium have worn a light blue in the past (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Belgium away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The kit is said to be inspired by Belgian literary character Tintin and will be light blue, with a white collar and brown shorts, for a unique look.

Croatia

Croatia Euro 2024 home kit

The Croatia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Croatia Euro 2024 away kit

The Croatia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic Euro 2024 home kit

The Czech Republic home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Czech Republic Euro 2024 away kit

The Czech Republic away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Denmark

Denmark Euro 2024 home kit

The Denmark home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Denmark Euro 2024 away kit

The Denmark away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Hummel. Little is known about the shirt at current.

England

England Euro 2024 home kit

It's a familiar colour scheme for England (Image credit: Nike)

The England home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. After the brighter blue of the 2022 World Cup, the shirt is set to use navy blue as its secondary colour this time, with a thick collar.

England Euro 2024 away kit

Purple is a first for the Three Lions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. In a break from tradition, the Three Lions will wear a purple colour with accents of yellow, cyan and other shades of purple.

France

France Euro 2024 home kit

France are back in a brighter blue (Image credit: Getty Images)

The France home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a royaller blue colour, after three tournaments of Les Bleus donning navy.

It is also expected that the cockerel insignia will be coloured for the first time since its redesign.

France Euro 2024 away kit

The pinstripes are back for Les Bleus (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

The France away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to honour the early 1980s when Adidas brought out pinstriped shirts, with a white base featuring oh-so-Gallic blue and red lines.

Germany

Germany Euro 2024 home kit

Germany's Euro 2024 kit is reminiscent of 20 years ago (Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Germany home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to have some kind of gradient of black, red and yellow – the German national flag colours – along the sleeves. The strong black presence on the shoulders recalls the home top from Euro 2004.

Germany Euro 2024 away kit

Germany have worn red before – but never pink (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Germany away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. In a first for Die Mannschaft, it'll be a pink/purple gradient with white badges.

Hungary

Hungary Euro 2024 home kit

The Hungary home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Hungary Euro 2024 away kit

The Hungary away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Italy

Italy Euro 2024 home kit

Adidas have only released one Italy home shirt thus far (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Italy home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The Azzurri are rumoured to be wearing a traditional blue with very few details to the shirt, aside from the Italian flag's colours of red, white and green incorporated into the three Adidas stripes on the sleeves.

Italy Euro 2024 away kit

The Italy away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a plain white, with one side featuring red adornments and another featuring green, in honour of the Italian flag.

Netherlands

Netherlands Euro 2024 home kit

The Dutch return to a brighter orange for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. After the lighter orange of the 2022 World Cup, the Dutch are expected to return to a more radiant orange, with a rumoured accent colour of navy blue.

Netherlands Euro 2024 away kit

The Dutch are leaning into their artistic heritage once more (Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Netherlands away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a dark blue with a geometric pattern similar to the Dutch Euro 2022's women's shirt, this time with brighter blue and orange details.

Portugal

Portugal Euro 2024 home kit

Portugal are set to don their brightest shirt since Euro 2008 (Image credit: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Portugal home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. This will reportedly be the very last that the American manufacturer will produce, as they return to a brighter base colour for the shirt.

Portugal Euro 2024 away kit

The base colour of Portugal's new away shirt is the same as the last one, according to reports (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

The Portugal away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be the same 'sail' beige colour that the Portuguese wore at the 2022 World Cup, this time with light blue detailing and an intricate 'Azulejo-style pattern' incorporated.

Romania

Romania Euro 2024 home kit

The Romania home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Joma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Romania Euro 2024 away kit

The Romania away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Joma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Scotland

Scotland Euro 2024 home kit

Scotland's beautiful anniversary shirt will sadly not be worn at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scotland home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be almost black, with geometric patterns of blue over the front.

Scotland Euro 2024 away kit

The Scotland away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a very pale blue with purple accents.

Serbia

Serbia Euro 2024 home kit

The Serbia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Serbia Euro 2024 away kit

The Serbia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovakia

Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit

The Slovakia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovakia Euro 2024 away kit

The Slovakia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovenia

Slovenia Euro 2024 home kit

The Slovenia home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Slovenia Euro 2024 away kit

The Slovenia away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Nike. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Spain

Spain Euro 2024 home kit

Spain will revert to a more stripped back home shirt this time (Image credit: Getty)

The Spain home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be a very basic red and yellow, with a subtle base graphic across the front of the top.

Spain Euro 2024 away kit

Spain are back in yellow at Euro 2024 (Image credit: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Spain home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Adidas. The shirt is rumoured to be yellow, with touches of light blue and red. The last time that La Roja went for a yellow shade was during their successful Euro 2008 campaign, when they wore gold.

Switzerland

Switzerland Euro 2024 home kit

The Switzerland home kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit

The Switzerland away kit for Euro 2024 is expected to be manufactured by Puma. Little is known about the shirt at current.

Turkey

Turkey Euro 2024 home kit

It's a classic look for Turkey (Image credit: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Turkey home kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be white, with a red band across the middle of the top and Turkey's star-and-crescent logo in the centre.

Turkey Euro 2024 away kit

The Turkey away kit for Euro 2024 is set to be manufactured by Nike. The shirt is rumoured to be a crimson red with very few other flourishes.