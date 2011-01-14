Arnesen: Sorensen injury aided Lindegaard

Lindegaard, who joined the Red Devils from Aalesunds FK on a three-and-a-half year deal in November, has established himself as Denmark’s number one shot-stopper following an injury to Stoke’s Sorensen.

But Arnesen admitted that, although Lindegaard’s talents are obvious, they may have gone unnoticed while playing in the Norwegian Tippeligaen.

And the Blues' sporting director, who will leave his post at Stamford Bridge in the summer, believes it was the 26-year-old's international form which helped him attract the interest of Sir Alex Ferguson's scouts.

“When he played in Norway, it's at a level where you think that he is a talent, but he is not 18 years old anymore,” he told reporters.

"Therefore you want to see these players at a higher level. So he was lucky that he broke into the national team when Thomas Sorensen was injured, and when he did, he did it brilliantly.

"Interested clubs could see he could perform at a higher level."

Arnesen also believes that the new Old Trafford recruit possesses all the qualities of a world-class goalkeeper, but his success with United will depend on how mentally strong he is.

"He has all the prerequisites. He is physically imposing, he is quick and he's really good on the goal-line. There are no deficiencies, so it's up to him if he really wants to succeed.

"It depends on his mental strength. No one really knows how a player is going to adjust.

“There are some goalies who come to the Premier League, who have been fantastic in their countries and then they come to England and get a shock. It is an entirely different kind of football,” he added.

Lindegaard formally joined United in January, and was named on the bench for the Red Devils' FA Cup victory against Liverpool.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj