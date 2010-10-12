Arsenal and Bayern vying for Viviano

The Bologna stopper - who is co-owned by Inter Milan - made his second appearance for the Azzurri in the 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland last Friday and is being eyed up by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as a potential long-term solution to the Gunners' ongoing goalkeeping crisis.

With doubts over the form and ability of Manuel Almunia and Lukasz Fabianski refusing to go away, the 24-year-old Italian is thought to be high on Arsenal boss Wenger's short-list, but Contratto reckons Inter would be reluctant to sell.

"In terms of Arsenal I have read about this interest, Bayern and Arsenal are both looking and they are searching the international market," the agent told Tuttomercatoweb.com.

"Viviano is certainly part of the list of names. He is a great goalkeeper, destined for a big future, but he is half owned by an important team."

Speaking earlier this year, Viviano admitted he would seriously consider a move to a bigger club, despite having five years remaining on his current contract with Bologna.

"I'm pleased to be linked with great teams but I don't know anything more about these voices," Viviano told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I am equally pleased that Bologna consider me unsellable. I'm happy here and I signed a contract for five years, but the future is unpredictable."

Wenger is believed to have made a swoop for a top keeper his number one priority when the transfer window reopens in January, with Fulham's Mark Schwarzer, out-of-favour Manchester City keeper Shay Given and highly-rated Holland and Ajax keeper Marteen Stekelenburg under consideration.

By James Martini