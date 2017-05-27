Arsenal and Wenger set new FA Cup records

Arsene Wenger has become the most successful manager in the history of the FA Cup after Arsenal won the competition for a record 13th time at Wembley on Saturday.

Aaron Ramsey headed the winner for Arsenal against 10-man Chelsea after Diego Costa had cancelled out a controversial opener from Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger's men have now won the FA Cup in three of the last four years, while he moves ahead of George Ramsey, who won the competition six times as a manager from 1887 to 1920, by claiming his seventh title.

But the Frenchman's future remains in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he is yet to confirm whether he intends to sign a new deal.