Arsenal supporters can grab a huge saving on their sleek 2024/25 away kit
The Gunners' black, green and red number was one of this season's more stylish kits
Arsenal's 2024/25 campaign ended with another second-place finish, as Mikel Arteta's men finished Premier League runners-up for the third straight year.
Attention will now turn to getting the final pieces of what the Gunners hope will be a title-winning jigsaw in place over the summer, with Martin Zubimendi's £60 million move finally confirmed.
But before last season is consigned to the history books, Arsenal supporters will want to make sure they've snapped up their favourite kits from the 2024/25 season - which includes their stylish black away kit.
Arteta's men got off to a stormer in their black, red and green away shirt when they claimed a 1-0 victory at rivals Tottenham back in September, in what was a rare instance of an away shirt being worn in a north London derby - the last time being 38 years ago.
It then became an iconic shirt, given that the North Londoners won while wearing the top in the Bernabeu.
And if you've not got your hands on it yet, the Arsenal 2024/25 away shirt is available for just £56 on the Adidas website, with the price being slashed by 30 per cent.
It's certainly one of the more stylish away kits the Premier League has seen in recent years, so make sure you grab yours now.
Arsenal Adidas 2024/25 Away Shirt Was £80 Now £56
Arsenal's 2024/25 away shirt was produced in collaboration with adidas and British African heritage brand Labrum London and celebrated the cultural heritage with the team and their supporter base. Oh, and they beat Spurs and Real Madrid wearing it, so it's defintely one for the collection.
