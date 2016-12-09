Arsenal are privileged to have Sanchez and Ozil - Monreal

Arsenal are "privileged" to have Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in their squad, says team-mate Nacho Monreal.

The Gunners have been in talks with the influential duo over extending their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, with the pair's current deals expiring in 2018.

Manager Arsene Wenger refused to give assurances over their futures at a news conference on Thursday, though, with Sanchez reported to be the subject of a big-money offer to play in China.

And Monreal highlighted the traits that make the Chile star and Ozil so important to Arsenal.

"Both Alexis and Mesut have been around in football for a long time now," Monreal Arsenal's official website.

"Everybody knows what they can do and I have to say, we are privileged to have them in the team. I think all of our rivals, when they are preparing to face us, they really have to spend a bit more time preparing for those two.

"Mesut, for example, he is the player that threads the play together.

"And Alexis is a really complete footballer. He is very good in the air despite the fact he is not the tallest. He has a great shot on him, his positioning is very good. He chips in with the goals and really, he has everything.

"What I would say is that it is his ambition that makes him such a great player. He just wants more at all times and for example, if he gets subbed off when we are winning 3-0, he is not happy because he wants more, he wants to play more and he wants to keep improving."