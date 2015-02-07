Arsenal display 'not good enough' says Wenger

Mesut Ozil's early opener provided a promising start to the north London derby for the visitors at White Hart Lane, but Tottenham hit back through the in-form Harry Kane's second-half double.

Wenger, who saw his side slip below Tottenham in the table, pulled no punches in his assessment of Arsenal's display - and referee Martin Atkinson did not get off lightly either.

"We defended quite well, but offensively what we produced was not our standard and not good enough," the Frenchman told BT Sport.

"For me, they [Tottenham] created more chances and overall we cannot argue too much that they won the game.

"The regret we have is that we gave the goals away, the first and the second.

"We had put so much effort in but of course when you put so much in and you lose the game it is difficult.

"We were not very good but the referee was at our level. I don't think he had a good day as well."