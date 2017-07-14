Arsenal forward Campbell suffers serious knee injury
Joel Campbell could be out for a number of months after sustaining knee damage on Costa Rica duty.
Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has confirmed he requires surgery on a knee injury suffered during Costa Rica's 1-1 Gold Cup draw against Canada.
The 25-year-old is thought to have torn a ligament during the meeting in Houston and is reportedly facing up to six months out of action.
"We will see what the doctors say, but it is a pretty big tear and I will have to undergo an operation," he said to reporters.
Campbell later added on his official website: "It's sad and difficult to have to leave the national team, it's tough when injuries like this stop you from competing and defending your country.
"I gave everything, as I always do. Now I have to think about recovering to come back stronger and to support my team-mates 100 per cent. The objective remains the same."
Campbell had been tipped to leave Arsenal in the transfer window after failing to force his way into Arsene Wenger's first-team plans.
He spent last season on loan at Sporting CP, making 29 appearances in all competitions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.