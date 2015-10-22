Arsenal full of confidence - Walcott

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott believes his team sent a message to rivals with their win over Bayern Munich.

Arsene Wenger's men claimed a crucial 2-0 victory against Bayern on Tuesday to boost their Champions League hopes.

Walcott said the victory was a huge confidence boost to Arsenal, who sit second in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's clash against Everton.

"Everyone did their jobs really well and I have to say Petr [Cech] in goal was fantastic and made a number of very, very important saves," he told arsenal.com.

"Everyone worked really hard and deserved it.

"There was a lot of pressure on us, we knew we couldn't lose but a win was a massive ask. The confidence is just flowing through the team at the moment, you can see that.

"Results show that and if we continue this you never now where it is going to take us - we are looking really strong."

Second-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil saw Arsenal to their victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Walcott praised Wenger for his tactics and said they were crucial to Arsenal's win.

"It was just one of those days when we had to be patient," he said.

"We knew we were not going to have a lot of the ball and we had to go at them on the counter-attack.

"You can't just chase them - if you chase the ball you just get passed around and you are going to lose so much energy. There is no need to do that.

"You just have to bide your time. Once they lose the ball they pressure quite quickly. If you can counteract that first pressure you have a chance.

"We were getting at them while we could and dropping back while we had to and obviously the goals came at great stages."