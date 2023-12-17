Arsenal identify Ivan Toney alternative for potential January transfer: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified an alternative to Ivan Toney for the January transfer window – if the Gunners fail to land the Brentford striker this winter.

Toney is currently out of action as he completes an eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting regulations, but the England international will be back in January.

Brentford hope he will stay and manager Thomas Frank has said he expects the striker to be at the club until the summer at least, but Toney himself has spoken about his desire to step up and the 27-year-old has been linked with a number of top teams in recent weeks.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked with Toney as well, with a number of Premier League clubs in the market for a centre-forward this winter.

With several clubs interested, that could start a bidding war and see Arsenal pull out of a possible deal, as they did with Mykhailo Mudryk.

Such a scenario could see Arsenal look elsewhere and according to the Daily Star, Arteta has identified Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke as an alternative.

Solanke came through the youth system at Chelsea, but never really got a chance to impress at Stamford Bridge and joined Liverpool after a spell on loan at Vitesse in the Netherlands.

Although not a success at Anfield, Solanke has impressed at Bournemouth and scored 30 goals in 48 appearances as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League in 2021/22.

Last season was more difficult for the England international, but Andoni Iraola's arrival has brought about an upturn in fortunes for the striker, who has nine goals in 19 appearances this term.

West Ham and Manchester United have also been linked with the 26-year-old, who is under contract at Bournemouth until 2027.

