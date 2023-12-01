Arsenal closing in on signing of record-breaking wonderkid, who 'dreams' of Gunners move: report

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of a promising young star who "dreams" of moving to the Gunners.

While Arsenal need players in the short-term that will help them challenge for the greatest honours in both England and Europe, Mikel Arteta still has an eye on the future in order to help the club sustain their current status for years to come.

And one record-breaking wonderkid has caught the eye of the Arsenal hierarchy since breaking through, which could soon lead to him getting a career-changing transfer to north London.

Players such as Saka will hope to keep Arsenal challenging for years to come (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

According to Voetbal International, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorrel Hato from Ajax. The 17-year-old has been a mainstay in the Eredivisie side this season, and even made his senior debut for the Netherlands national team in November against Gibraltar.

Capable of playing at both left-back and centre-back, Hato is also the youngest captain in Ajax's history, after he took the armband in the 67th minute during their 2-2 draw with Almere City last month.

Arsenal have reportedly been interested in signing Hato for some time now, but opted for the proven option in Jurrien Timber in the summer. Timber's time at the Emirates has barely started, though, after he suffered a serious injury on the opening day of the season.

Hato is the youngest captain in Ajax's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hato said that he hopes to follow in Timber's footsteps one day, while discussing his former team-mate's injury.

“Unfortunately, he was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal,” Hato told ELF Voetbal. “But he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer. But I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

And Arsenal could look to entice the Dutch wonderkid to north London with the promise of a lucrative contract. Hato is still on youth terms at Ajax, with his current deal expiring in June 2025. While Ajax are willing to offer him a better deal, the Gunners could look to steal in.

