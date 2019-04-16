Arsenal may activate buy-back clause before Lyon or Napoli snap up starlet
An ex-Arsenal youth player is attracting interest from across Europe, but the Gunners have the advantage of a buy-back clause.
Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer has enjoyed an impressive season in Italy with Empoli, and has caught the attention of fellow Serie A side Napoli plus French side Lyon.
Bennacer joined Arsenal in 2015 as a teenager and featured once for the Gunners before joining Tours, then Empoli on a permanent basis in 2017 for around £900k.
Since then, Bennacer has begun to mature into a combative midfielder - cutting his teeth in Italy's top tier.
According to Le10Sport, Lyon are battling Napoli for the 21-year-old's signature, but both potential deals could be undone by Arsenal's handy buy-back clause.
The French outlet claims that Arsenal are yet to register any serious interest, but that Napoli's offer of €16 million might put the north Londoners on alert.
