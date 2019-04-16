Arsenal may activate buy-back clause before Lyon or Napoli snap up starlet

Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer has enjoyed an impressive season in Italy with Empoli, and has caught the attention of fellow Serie A side Napoli plus French side Lyon.

Bennacer joined Arsenal in 2015 as a teenager and featured once for the Gunners before joining Tours, then Empoli on a permanent basis in 2017 for around £900k.

Since then, Bennacer has begun to mature into a combative midfielder - cutting his teeth in Italy's top tier.

According to Le10Sport, Lyon are battling Napoli for the 21-year-old's signature, but both potential deals could be undone by Arsenal's handy buy-back clause.

The French outlet claims that Arsenal are yet to register any serious interest, but that Napoli's offer of €16 million might put the north Londoners on alert.

Then read...

Why Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly will be Europe's most in-demand centre-back this summer

Watford boss Gracia baffled by Troy Deeney’s red card in Arsenal defeat