Arsenal prepare three-man striker shortlist for January as Ivan Toney plans cool: report

Arsenal have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist of alternative targets to Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have long been linked with the in-demand Brentford attacker, who is serving an eight-month ban for betting offences. But with the Bees struggling for form, Toney could prove tough to encourage away from west London.

In Toney's absence, Thomas Frank's men sit just four points off the relegation zone and have scored fewer goals than any team above them bar one – Manchester United – at the time of writing. Toney will be allowed to return to competition football on January 17th – in time for a home game with Nottingham Forest – so is expected to command a sizeable transfer fee.

But despite months of rumours, according to CBS Sports, there is no indication that Arsenal will bid for the England forward.

Instead, the club has reportedly drafted a list of three alternative moves, with the transfer window opening on New Year’s Day. It's an ambitious trio.

The first is Victor Osimhen. A 25-year-old Nigerian representing Napoli, Osimhen is in fine form, bagging eight goals from 18 appearances this season. He moved to Italy from Lille in 2020 for a reported £65 million, and was this month named African Footballer of the Year 2023.

Victor Boniface is another young Nigerian forward on Arsenal’s list, having scored 16 goals from 23 Bayer Leverkusen appearances this season. His form has been central to Die Werkself’s remarkable campaign so far, with Xabi Alonso's men sitting top of the Bundesliga by four points.

Finally, Lautaro Martínez could lead the Arsenal line for the final months of 2023/24 if the north Londoners are successful with their targets. His record this season reads the best, with 17 goals from 23 games for Inter Milan – well on track for his greatest return from eight full senior seasons. An Argentina international, he has played 54 times for his country and scored almost a goal every other outing.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season, with Bukayo Saka their top scorer on eight. Manager Mikel Arteta highlighted his side's attacking struggles after they failed to score from 30 attempts against West Ham United, conceding two of the Hammers' three efforts on target. As such, they have also reportedly knocked back an enquiry from Crystal Palace for Eddie Nketiah.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal may have to aim for alternative striker targets after being dealt a double blow in their pursuit of two big names.

But the Gunners could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.

And a Manchester City star has been linked with a move to north London.