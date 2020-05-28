Trending

Lautaro Martinez News and Features

Date of birth: August 22, 1997
Instagram: @lautaromartinez
Club(s): Racing, Inter Milan
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £22.5 million

The Argentina international has impressive pace and technique and as a younger player started out in defence before switching to attack. Signed for Racing in his home country as a teenager and made his senior debut aged 18 in a spell where he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances before moving on. In March 2018, he received his first international call-up and headed to Inter Milan four months later on a five-year deal. Has a bright future.

Latest about Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guaridola's side dealt blow in Lautaro Martinez pursuit

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international look set to sign a new contract with Serie A side Inter

Pepe

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Lautaro Martinez

Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola keen to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

By FourFourTwo Staff

City are keeping tabs on the Argentina international as they seek a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero

haaland

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

FIFA21

FIFA 21: How to do every newly released goal celebration

By FourFourTwo Staff

FIFA 21 features eight brand new ways to humiliate your opponents - we talk you through them and explain how to pull them off

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Man City's Garcia as rebuild begins

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins

By Ed McCambridge

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild

Germany Soccer Europa League

Inter Milan demolish Shakhtar Donetsk to reach Europa League final

By PA Staff

Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Manchester City transfer

Manchester City transfer news: Kalidou Koulibaly, Lautaro Martinez and Joao Felix all linked with moves to the Etihad

By Conor Pope

Transfers Manchester City have already spent over £60 million on transfers this week, but it looks as though that will only be the start

Transfers
Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City transfer news: CAS ruling to spark heavy spending as Citizens target four big-name signings

By FourFourTwo Staff

At least two new defenders are set to come, in as well as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Lautaro Martinez News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez

123456Next