Lautaro Martinez News and Features

Date of birth: August 22, 1997

Instagram: @lautaromartinez

Club(s): Racing, Inter Milan

Country: Argentina

Signing fee: £22.5 million

The Argentina international has impressive pace and technique and as a younger player started out in defence before switching to attack. Signed for Racing in his home country as a teenager and made his senior debut aged 18 in a spell where he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances before moving on. In March 2018, he received his first international call-up and headed to Inter Milan four months later on a five-year deal. Has a bright future.