Lautaro Martinez News and Features
Date of birth: August 22, 1997
Instagram: @lautaromartinez
Club(s): Racing, Inter Milan
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £22.5 million
The Argentina international has impressive pace and technique and as a younger player started out in defence before switching to attack. Signed for Racing in his home country as a teenager and made his senior debut aged 18 in a spell where he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances before moving on. In March 2018, he received his first international call-up and headed to Inter Milan four months later on a five-year deal. Has a bright future.
Latest about Lautaro Martinez
Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guaridola's side dealt blow in Lautaro Martinez pursuit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentina international look set to sign a new contract with Serie A side Inter
Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola keen to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez
By FourFourTwo Staff
City are keeping tabs on the Argentina international as they seek a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero
FIFA 21: How to do every newly released goal celebration
By FourFourTwo Staff
FIFA 21 features eight brand new ways to humiliate your opponents - we talk you through them and explain how to pull them off
Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins
By Ed McCambridge
Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild
Manchester City transfer news: Kalidou Koulibaly, Lautaro Martinez and Joao Felix all linked with moves to the Etihad
By Conor Pope
Transfers Manchester City have already spent over £60 million on transfers this week, but it looks as though that will only be the start
Manchester City transfer news: CAS ruling to spark heavy spending as Citizens target four big-name signings
By FourFourTwo Staff
At least two new defenders are set to come, in as well as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.
