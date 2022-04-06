Arsenal report: £40m Dutch wonderkid drops hint that he'll sign for Gunners

Arsenal are in the market for new strikers with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah looking like leaving the club this summer – and one target has confirmed that the interest is mutual.

PSV star Cody Gakpo has been in scintillating form this season, notching 32 goals and assists combined in 38 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old is thought to be high up on Arsenal's target list.

With Mikel Arteta eyeing versatility up in his squad, Gakpo could well be a player to hang his hat on, with the Dutchman able to play across the frontline and combine with his teammates as much as finish chances off.

(Image credit: PA)

Now, Gakpo has confirmed that he is a fan of Arsenal and that Thierry Henry was an idol for him growing up.

"The Premier League is a big league. Virgil van Dijk plays there with Liverpool so I like to watch them," he said this week.

"We are not the same kind of league but I think we try to look at the Prem and learn about it. Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem. I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot"

"I looked up to Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing."

(Image credit: Getty)

Gakpo signed a new deal with PSV in January but the contract is thought to have the condition that he may leave for a bigger club, should one come in for him. The prolific striker has not ruled out staying in Eindhoven but his comments appear to suggest that he is expecting to leave this summer.

"I try to stay focused on what I am doing now and finishing the season really well, then after that I can focus on something else," Gakpo said.

"If I can make a step to a team who plays in the Champions League every season, of course it is my dream. But I still have a contract and there is a new coach coming in – but maybe there comes a club I cannot say no to."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has claimed that Mikel Arteta's success is no surprise to him and Arteta himself has defended his team's celebrations in the wake of criticism. Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.