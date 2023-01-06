Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta eyes astonishing deal for ANOTHER Manchester City old boy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could bring in a fourth former Manchester City star to the Emirates Stadium in his hunt for attacking reinforcements.

The Gunners bolstered their squad significantly in the summer with the acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Eastlands. Both have been hits in north London, too – though Jesus is currently out injured – offering the leadership and experience that Arsenal's young core lacked.

Arteta's first signing in management was actually a former City star, too. Pablo Mari never made a first-team appearance for the club but was on the Citizens' books for three years, heading out on loan a few times before ending up at the Emirates Stadium via Flamengo in Brazil.

Gabriel Jesus has been a worthwhile addition from the Manchester City – and perhaps not the last (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, Arteta could chase another attacker who impressed during his short time at City, in the form of Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes (opens in new tab) in Spain.

Torres was signed from Valencia by Pep Guardiola but lasted just a year and a half in the Premier League before Xavi snapped him up for his Barcelona revolution. Barça have since brought in the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski while extending the contracts of Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele, making playing time a little harder to come by for the Spaniard than when he first moved to Camp Nou.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told to GiveMeSport (opens in new tab) that the Gunners are after a winger capable of operating on both flanks, while journalist Dean Jones (opens in new tab) told GMS that Arsenal "clearly believe he might become available".

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, disagrees that Torres will be available for sale in the winter window, telling CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) that Barcelona's "aim is to keep the same squad until the end of the season and then change some players again in July."

Ferran Torres impressed in the Premier League with Manchester City – despite not being there long (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Barcelona may have no choice but to move big names on, however. According to Catalunya Radio (opens in new tab), the financial levers that enabled them to spend big over the summer transfer window aren't repeatable – and with Torres one of the more expendable talents in Xavi's squad and still on a relatively big contract, the Blaugrana may decide to cut ties.

Ferran Torres played just 28 times for Manchester City in the Premier League, scoring nine times.

