Who are the commentators and pundits on TNT Sports this weekend?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Who are the presenters and pundits for Aston Villa vs Newcastle United?

Peter Crouch is on punditry duty for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's trip to Villa Park is live on TNT Sports from 11am with Lynsey Hipgrave presenting the main coverage – but Becky Ives will presenting the Early Kick-Off show ahead of the build-up.

Former Villa stars Peter Crouch and Joe Cole offer punditry for this one, with FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach in place on reporting duties.

Cult favourite Ally McCoist returns to the gantry (Image credit: Getty Images)

TNT Sports' lead commentator, Darren Fletcher, is back in the gantry for this one.

Fletch will joined alongside TV favourite Ally McCoist, who offers his thoughts, analysis and wit on co-comms.