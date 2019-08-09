Arsenal looking to ship out two players before European transfer window closes

Arsenal brought in six new players this summer and smashed their transfer record in the process.

They sold Alex Iwobi to Everton on Thursday, just as the English transfer window slammed shut.

But there are other notable outgoings that could still happen – with the rest of Europe continuing to do business until the end of August.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for centrak defender Skhodran Mustafi anf midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

With the signing of David Luiz, the long anticipated return of Rob Holding, and Calum Chambers seemingly staying put, Mustafi will be fighting for minutes at Arsenal this season.

Mustafi is believed to have been on the market for a while now and has reported interest from France and Germany.

There are no offers yet for the 27-year-old German, but Arsenal hope to recoup some of the £35 million spent on him.

Elneny faces similar problems to Mustafi in his own position, with Lucas Torreira, Matteon Guendouzi, and now even Joe Willock potentially ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Egyptian is thought to be in negotiations with Galatasary, but the Turkish giants are come to an agreement with Arsenal.

