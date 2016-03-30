Arsenal still in Premier League title race - Lloris

Hugo Lloris does not think Arsenal should be discounted from the Premier League title race, but warned his Tottenham team-mates to only focus on themselves.

Spurs are preparing for a crucial pair of matches against Liverpool and Manchester United, which the France captain acknowledged could go a long way to deciding their fate.

Tottenham are five points adrift of Leicester City at the top of the table, while rivals Arsenal are a further six points back with a game in hand.

"We can talk a bit about Arsenal as well - they are behind us but have played one less game," the 29-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I think the key is to be focused on ourselves, don't think about the other teams. We have two tough games ahead with Liverpool away and Manchester United at home and maybe we will see a bit more after those games.

"In football anything is possible so we just need to play games and enjoy it with our fans."

At international level, Lloris was delighted with a morale-boosting night for France on Tuesday as Didier Deschamps' men defeated Russia 4-2 in their first match back at Stade de France since November's terrorist attacks in Paris.

He told reporters: "As I said at the press conference ahead of the game, it was important to go back here and I think that the evening was very positive.

"The fans were very involved, very happy. The have seen a good show, good football at times. So this is a very positive evening."