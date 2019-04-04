Arsenal transfer target piles praise on 'massive' Gunners

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser has called Arsenal “a huge a massive club” in response to being linked with a move to north London.

Fraser was a surprise link to the Gunners this week, and even the 25-year-old couldn't contain his excitement.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Scot outlined just how happy he was to be linked to the north Londoners.

"I'm not going to lie, it's very nice. It means you're are doing something right,” he told Sky.

"They are a huge club, a massive club. When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well.

"I'm not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it's a massive club."

However, Fraser has refused to let the transfer rumour play on his mind.

"If you think like that I'll probably have one [a bad game] at the weekend, my passing will be miles off," he said.

"I'll just keep doing what I am doing, try to enjoy myself and try to win the game for my team.

"What will be, will be."

The Scottish winger has 10 assists in the Premier League, second only to Christan Eriksen and Eden Hazard.

