Arsenal 'on the verge' of making teenage Brazilian first summer signing

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to finalising a deal for young striker Gabriel Martinelli.

The 17-year-old Brazilian will be Arsenal's first summer signing, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal have tracked the player since the U20s South American Championship in January, and they weren't the only ones intertested.

The teenager's agent claimed that 25 differrent clubs had made contact.

Martinelli can play anywhere across the front three and scored 10 goals in 32 appearences for Ituano last season.

Arsenal are likely to pay around £6.5 million for the player.

READ MORE...

The 8 most disappointing Premier League players of 2018/19

Manchester City's 8 weirdest signings of the Sheikh Mansour era