Arsenal will give everything to beat 'massive rivals' Tottenham, vows Sanchez

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has promised fans they will give everything in order to get one over "massive rivals" Tottenham in Sunday's derby clash.



Arsene Wenger's side host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium looking to extend their impressive run of form, which has seen them win 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions.



Last season's Premier League encounters both finished as draws, but Sanchez is desperate to take all three points at the Emirates Stadium in order to appease the demands of Arsenal's supporters.



"It's going to have everything," he told Arsenal player. "It'll be a high-intensity match with plenty of hustle and bustle.



"I've played them a few times now and the first time I didn't know what to expect. They told me I had to start strong, and I remember I got taken out early on but then told myself that wouldn't happen again.



"It's a game that they [the fans] want to see us win at all costs. They're a massive rival. My team-mates and I will leave everything on the pitch.



"The Arsenal fans are amazing supporters and that really helps me to perform well and want to give them something to celebrate."



Arsenal are level on points with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, but Sanchez has warned they cannot allow their standards to drop against any opposition if they are to remain part of the title race.



"We're taking it game by game but we have a lot of ambition," added the Chile international.



"I think all the teams are challengers. Tottenham are a tough side but all teams are our rivals.

"There are no easy games in the Premier League - you can get beaten by the bottom side here and that's the beauty of it."