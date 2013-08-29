Arsenal's Podolski ruled out for up to 10 weeks

The Germany international suffered a hamstring injury during the 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

And manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the 28-year-old is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

"It is bad news about Lukas Podolski as he will be out for eight to 10 weeks,"the Frenchman said.

"His hamstring is much more damaged than we thought at the start.

"It is very disappointing and we have paid a very heavy price for that win (over Fenerbahce). We have to be patient now."

However, midfield duo Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey are both available for the match against rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

"The news is quite positive," Wenger continued. "They just had bumps and bruises. They will be involved."