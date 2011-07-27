Arshavin aiming for Arsenal improvement

The North London side ended 2010/11 on a low note, crashing out of three cup competitions in the space of two weeks before slipping out of the title race and into fourth in the Premier League.

This saw Arsene Wenger's side extend their run of trophy-less seasons to six and, combined with speculation surrounding the futures of star duo Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas, led to reports of a 'crisis' at Emirates Stadium.

But the Russian forward is confident the Gunners will be stronger this season, thanks to the work the players have done on the training ground in recent weeks.

“I think we will get stronger and stronger," Arshavin said in the programme for the upcoming Emirates Cup.

"In particular I think our work on set-pieces, both attacking and defending, will be better. We’ll also play a pressing game – if we do that well, I’m sure you’ll see an improved team.

“My own target is simple - I would like to score 15 goals in total.”

Arsenal recently returned from a pre-season tour of the Far East and are set to continue their preparation for the coming campaign in the Emirates Cup, in which they will face New York Red Bulls and Boca Juniors.

And Arshavin claims the competition will form an important part of the club's fine-tuning, even if the results themselves are not key.

“It’ll be a good weekend – it’s the first time most supporters can see us this summer and it’s a tournament that I enjoy," he said. "We have two games against strong teams and it’s the right kind of competition for this stage of pre-season.

"I always enjoy this tournament and hopefully we’ll show plenty of good things, but to be honest it’s not vital to win it. We’ve done that twice since I’ve been here and didn’t win any trophies the following season, so I’d happily swap!"

Despite a frustrating season in which his own form was called into question by pundits and fans, Arshavin was still able to contribute 10 goals and 17 assists.