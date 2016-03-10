Arteta: Arsenal can still win Premier League

Mikel Arteta is adamant Arsenal can still win the Premier League, but urged calm and focus amid the "desire and ambition to win trophies".

Arsene Wenger's men have dropped to third following a string of disappointing results, trailing leaders Leicester by eight points with nine games to go.

Nevertheless, Arteta – whose season has been blighted by injury – refuses to throw in the towel just yet.

"We have to be very, very careful because I think we have so much desire and ambition to win trophies like the Premier League at the moment," the Spaniard told Arsenal Player.

"We are going to be there until the end, but we need to find the balance between everybody to be helpful but not push too hard where we destroy that. We have to deal with that carefully as I still believe we have the potential to win and have everything required to win it.

"When a disappointment comes, it feels like the end of the world in the stadium. You are going to have those ups and downs, everybody has had it.

"If we are talking about the start of the season after first few weeks, the league was over. Manchester City were going to win it, they didn't concede any goals and they were the best team by far and had the best squad. And then we were..."