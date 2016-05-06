Arteta could join City as coach or still play - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has conceded it is possible Mikel Arteta will join Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City.

Former Everton midfielder Arteta is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, having made the last of 13 appearances in all competitions this season during the FA Cup win over Burnley on January 30.

The 34-year-old is a product of Barcelona's youth system and has been tipped to take up a role in Guardiola's set-up when he arrives in Manchester during the close season.

Speaking at a news conference before Arsenal travel to face City this weekend, Wenger said: "It's possible, it's true that he's out of contract here.

"When his contract expires, it's a good opportunity to thank him for his contribution, not only as a player but also as a leader.

"I heard about that possibility [joining City] but I don't know. He's free to decide what he wants to do and have some time to reflect on that."

Despite a lack of match action and his advancing years, Wenger still believes Arteta could operate effectively in a playing capacity at City or elsewhere.

"I still think he can play - he would still be a good player everywhere. In the last few months he has come back to a very good physical level."