Asenjo suffers ACL rupture

Sergio Asenjo is facing another spell in the treatment room after the Villarreal goalkeeper ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Atletico Madrid.

Asenjo suffered the injury when he jumped to claim a late corner in Villarreal's 1-0 La Liga loss to the champions on Wednesday.

"After examinations and tests this morning after last night's game against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal medical services report that Sergio Asenjo has suffered rupture of the plasty of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, combined with some injuries more mild, so it will require surgery," a club statement read.

"Villarreal CF wants to provide its full support to the player, giving much encouragement and wish him a speedy and successful recovery."

It is the third such injury that the former Atleti goalkeeper has sustained and the second major blow Villarreal have suffered this month, with Mateo Musacchio having broken his leg and dislocated his ankle against Getafe on April 12.