Asensio set to stay at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio is set to fight for his spot at Real Madrid despite receiving offers from England, Germany and Italy among others, according to his agent.

Asensio, 20, spent last season on loan at Espanyol and was a star performer, contributing with four goals and 10 assists in 34 LaLiga appearances.

His performances led to a call-up for the Spanish national team in May, where the attacking midfielder made his debut in a friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, despite the limited opportunities available in Zinedine Zidane's squad, Asensio is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, unless something drastic happens in the coming week.

"What I know is that he has a 99 per cent chance to stay at Madrid. There's a one per cent chance he would leave," his agent, Horacio Gaggioli, told COPE.

"These days will be definitive. It will not reach the 31st of August. Madrid would have to give away a player to get him back next season. He has to go before August 12 or 13, or he will stay in Madrid.

"But we do not contemplate this situation. We believe Marco has the conditions to play at Madrid.

"Of course, it's another thing to play 35 games a season at Madrid because it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a question of growing within the squad."

Gaggioli revealed there had been several offers put in for Asensio from several countries around Europe.

"I will not talk about the clubs that were interested in Marco, but there was interest from England, Germany, Italy, France and Spain," he added.

"He is a very appetising footballer."