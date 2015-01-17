Asian Cup: Oman 1 Kuwait 0

Oman finished their Asian Cup campaign on a high as they overcame Kuwait 1-0 in their final game of the tournament on Saturday.

With both teams having already been eliminated from Group A, the two sides were playing for little more than pride in Newcastle.

Defences were on top for much of the encounter that was light on goalscoring chances.

Kuwait had the better of the clash but were punished by Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali's 69th-minute goal.

Al Muqbali settled the game in Oman's favour to ensure that Paul Le Guen's side can take something from a disappointing competition.

It quickly became evident following kick-off why both these teams had succumbed to an early exit, with neither side able to create anything going forward in the opening stages.

A series of robust challenges did not help the flow of the game in a dour first half, although Faisal Zaid Al Harbi wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring for Kuwait.

Al Harbi curled a close-range effort over the crossbar following good work down the right from Abdullah Al Buraiki.

Kuwait enjoyed more success in behind the Oman defence as the half went on, and went close again when Musaed Al Enazi headed over from a corner.

The contest became more open at both ends in the second half, but it was Kuwait who continued to craft the better opportunities.

Oman goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi was finally forced into the first save of the match at the near post to deny the dangerous Al Buraiki.

And Nabil Maaloul's team were made to pay for not taking their chances as Oman took the lead against the run of play.

Al Muqbali met Mohammed Al-Siyabi's right-wing cross with a perfectly placed header into the top-right corner.

He then volleyed wide moments later with the goal at his mercy before seeing another header cleared off the line after Kuwait keeper Sulaiman Abdulghafoor had got a hand to the ball.

Al Buraiki then squandered a couple of late chances to encapsulate a frustrating tournament as Kuwait leave Australia without winning a point.