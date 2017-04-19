Asprilla: Real Madrid are a team of rats!

Faustino Asprilla labelled Real Madrid a "team of rats" after the Champions League titleholders were beneficiaries of some controversial decisions against Bayern Munich.

Madrid booked their spot in the semi-finals on Tuesday thanks to a 4-2 extra-time win at home to Bayern, who crashed out 6-3 on aggregate in the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick but the return leg was overshadowed by the referee's performance after Viktor Kassai controversially showed Arturo Vidal a second yellow card for what appeared to be a fair challenge in the 84th minute with Bayern leading 2-1 on the night before allowing two offside goals in extra time.

And former Colombia international Asprilla - who played for Newcastle United and Parma - did not hold back, writing on Twitter: "No more robberies for Real Madrid, they are a team of rats."

¡NO MÁS! No más robos del goles en fuera de lugar, expulsiones. No más robos, equipo de ratas...April 18, 2017

Asprilla, 47, was among the long list of critics post-match, after Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti, Vidal and Arjen Robben claimed they were robbed at the Santiago Bernabeu and called for video assistant referees.