Assaidi visits knee specialist in Netherlands

The Moroccan has missed the last two months with a knee problem, his last appearance coming in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City on February 12.

And Stoke manager Mark Hughes has revealed that the winger, on loan at the Britannia Stadium from Liverpool, had travelled abroad in an attempt to hasten his recovery.

"'Ossie' has been to Holland to see a knee specialist," the Welshman told the Stoke Sentinel.

"We are looking at all avenues to get him back as quickly as possible.

"He had a little setback when he pranged the fatty part of his knee, but he's getting there now.

"It's quite stable, but there is still a bit of soreness with it and we're looking at different things to try to get it right.

"We are hopeful he will be back in action before the end of the season. We hope he will still have a part to play."