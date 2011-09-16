Aston Martin to sponsor 1860 Munich

"This contract means that our task is to now drive the club forward with all our energy," said 1860 General Manager Robert Schaefer of the "medium-term" contract.

Financial details of the deal were not released but sources close to the deal said it was worth several million euros annually.

The contract with the German club, one of the founding members of the Bundesliga and the 1966 German champions before falling on hard times, is the first engagement for Aston Martin in German professional football.

"Munich is a very important market for Aston Martin in Europe," said a company spokeswoman. "The club have a great tradition, a great brand and very loyal fans."