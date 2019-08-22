Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause fit for Everton clash

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause is available after shrugging off a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Kodjia has started jogging as he continues to recover from an ankle problem but Friday’s visit of the Toffees will come too soon.

James Chester remains out with the hamstring injury he suffered during pre-season, while Marvelous Nakamba is still not match fit.

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin returns from suspension for Friday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Left-back Lucas Digne is fit after overcoming the knock which forced him off in the second half of last week’s victory over Watford.

Leighton Baines (thigh) is also back in contention but summer signing Fabian Delph (groin) is still sidelined. Deadline-day arrival Alex Iwobi is still building up his match fitness but could again be on the bench.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Steer, Targett, Hause, Konsa, Mings, Engels, Guilbert, Taylor, Elmohamady, Lansbury, McGinn, Hourihane, Grealish, Jota, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Luiz, Wesley, Davis.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Lossl, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Gbamin, Schneiderlin, Martina, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Tosun, Richarlison.