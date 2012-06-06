Aston Villa role an ‘honour’ for Lambert

The Scot quit his role as Norwich City boss last week in order to secure a switch to Villa.

Lambert has revealed his determination to ‘drive the club on’ and the need to galvanise the club’s historic fanbase.

"I'm honoured to be manager of the football club," said the 42-year-old. "I'll give it everything I've got to try and make it as successful as I can and the fanbase is huge.

"I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going if truth be told. It's a huge club. I'm exciting by it. It's something I need to embrace more than anybody - the history it's got and the tradition.

"It's already won the European Cup which speaks volumes for itself. It's won titles and it's got everything going for it. My job is to try and drive it on and that's what I'll try and do."

Lambert succeeds Alex McLeish, who was sacked following a disappointing Premier League campaign which saw the Villains finish 16th.

The 42-year-old’s compatriot failed to win over the fans due to his connections with rivals Birmingham City and brand of football.

And when asked if it was important to entertain the fans, Lambert added: "We have to. I think that goes without saying. You've got to give them something. The players need them and I'll certainly need them.

"We'll need them because a football club needs the fans to drive it on and if we do that we'll be totally fine.

"There's a lot of expectancy at the club and it's not something I'm going to shy away from, it's something I'm going to thrive on hopefully.

"We have to try and play football the right way that I think for this football club. If we can do that, and we can win more games than not, then the crowd will certainly go with us."

Lambert also revealed he spoke to former Villa manager Martin O’Neill about the role, a man he knows well having served under the Northern Irishman as captain during his time at Celtic.

When asked if he had spoken with O’Neill, he said: "I did. He was brilliant about it. He was really complimentary.

"I know what he did here which was take the club into the top six which was a phenomenal achievement and it's something I've got to live with."