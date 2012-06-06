Astori jets in as Barzagli frets over fitness

Azzurri coach Cesare Prandelli has said he will wait until Friday's deadline for replacements to decide whether to keep Barzagli in the squad after the centre-back was all but ruled out of the group stage with a calf problem.

The Italian football federation said in a statement that Cagliari's Astori was en route to Krakow, suggesting Barzagli could be losing his fight to persuade Prandelli.

Injury worries, coupled with left-back Domenico Criscito being dropped from the squad so he can battle match-fixing allegations, have led Prandelli to consider playing three at the back in their Group C opener against holders Spain on Sunday.