Tottenham to cash in on £60m man - as Ange Postecoglou targets squad rebuild: report

Tottenham Hotspur could let a player go who they signed for £60m, as the club looks to build a more rounded squad ahead of next season.

With Tottenham set to compete in Europe next season, Ange Postecoglou will need a bigger squad to deal with more games after not having the pressures of Champions League/Europa League football this term.

But with the Premier League's PSRs limiting the amount of money clubs can spend, Tottenham could look to move on expensive first team players in order to refresh and rebuild the team in other areas.

Spurs will be in Europe again next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football London, Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Richarlison, with the report suggesting that clubs in Saudi Arabia have shown consistent interest in bringing the Brazilian to the Middle East.

Though Richarlison has managed 10 goals and three assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season, Spurs could look to let the 26-year-old leave in order to fund other signings.

Signed from Everton for £60m in the summer of 2022, Richarlison will inevitably yield a substantial fee, too, considering he still has three years remaining on his current deal and is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt.

Richarlison could be heading for the exit door this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injuries have meant that Richarlison hasn't always been available for Postecoglou, though, while a more prolific striker could help Tottenham challenge more readily in the Premier League and in Europe - regardless of which competition they're in.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, a lucrative offer could tempt him to swap England's top flight for the Saudi Pro League, with there potential his first team opportunities become limited even if he does decide to stay at Tottenham.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Richarlison would leave Tottenham this summer. Despite that, he could fetch a hefty transfer fee, and if a side is willing to pay for him then it would make sense to sell the Brazilian and reinvest that money in the squad.

More Tottenham stories

Harry Kane has been tipped to return to London – but not with Spurs. The all-time leading Lilywhites scorer is having his best-ever season at Bayern.

One 'ridiculous' deal is close, while 'the next Mohamed Salah' has been tipped, too. Anthony Martial has been linked, as has one versatile star.