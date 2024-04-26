Tottenham to cash in on £60m man - as Ange Postecoglou targets squad rebuild: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for an expensive first team star, as the club prepares for European football next term

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could let a player go who they signed for £60m, as the club looks to build a more rounded squad ahead of next season. 

With Tottenham set to compete in Europe next season, Ange Postecoglou will need a bigger squad to deal with more games after not having the pressures of Champions League/Europa League football this term. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 