VAR plans scrapped in Sweden, after widespread club and fan pressure sees FA take stand against technology

By Joe Mewis
published

Sweden will not be introducing VAR after clubs and fans forced a u-turn

VAR has been officially rejected in Sweden, with the Swedish FA becoming the first in the world to reject the use of the technology following widespread opposition from clubs and fans. 

This comes after the president of the Swedish FA Fredrik Reinfeldt said last year that ‘VAR was our future’, with the subsequent u-turn coming after a majority of the country’s leading clubs said they did not want to introduce it. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.