VAR plans scrapped in Sweden, after widespread club and fan pressure sees FA take stand against technology

VAR has been officially rejected in Sweden, with the Swedish FA becoming the first in the world to reject the use of the technology following widespread opposition from clubs and fans.

This comes after the president of the Swedish FA Fredrik Reinfeldt said last year that ‘VAR was our future’, with the subsequent u-turn coming after a majority of the country’s leading clubs said they did not want to introduce it.

“If I counted correctly, we have 18 elite clubs and two districts that have said they do not want to introduce VAR,” Reinfeldt, Sweden’s former prime minister said. “We respect that.

A referee checks the screen

“That’s why we didn’t bring forward any proposal about VAR to the previous board of representatives meeting and I don’t foresee it in the future either. I stand by respecting the democratic rules of the game.”

Sweden becomes the first country to reject the use of VAR and reflects the fact that Swedish teams have at least 51 per cent fan ownership, with VAR being extremely unpopular in the Scandinavian country.

This meant 18 of the 32 top clubs opposed the move, as did two of the country’s regional associations.

VAR in use at the Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reinfeldt added that he does not believe Sweden will come under pressure from UEFA over their decision and will not have to use it in European competitions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I don’t think so now, from what I’ve heard,” he added. “So then it is up to us to make the decision. Then it is clear how it looks right now — the clubs do not want the introduction of this specific technology.”

VAR was due to be trialled in the autumn of 2024, but general secretary of the Swedish Professional Football Leagues Johan Lindvall is proud that his nation is an outlier.

“Sweden is currently the only country among Europe’s 30 highest-ranked leagues that has not decided to introduce VAR. The fact that we have not done so is largely due to our democratic model. We are proud of our club democracy and we must protect it.”

More VAR stories

Why Jarrad Branthwaite's goal for Everton v Liverpool would have been DISALLOWED under new Premier League rule

This is the REAL problem with refereeing and VAR

Every VAR apology issued by PGMOL in the Premier League since first being introduced in 2019