The best Italian defenders ever

Italian defensive greats Paolo Maldini and Fabio Cannavaro in action at the 1998 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Italian football has long been synonymous with the art of defending – and the nation of calcio really have made it an art.

Needless to say, then, it's a country that's produced some truly legendary defensive artists, from pioneering liberos to modern wing-backs.

FourFourTwo has been hard at work whittling a longlist down to the very best Italian defenders ever, and here are the results...