Italy Euro 2024 squad: Luciano Spalletti's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Italy Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the defending champions making steady progress towards next summer's big tournament.

That said, the Azzurri's qualifying campaign could have gone more smoothly so far – not just in terms of results (although qualification is still in their hands) but because Euro 2020-winning coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned halfway through it.

Luciano Spalletti is the new boss, and he'll be hoping to safely navigate a qualifying group also containing beaten Euro 2020 finalists England and Ukraine.

Italy's squad

Italy Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

GK: Alex Meret (Napoli)

GK: Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

DF: Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

DF: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

DF: Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio)

DF: Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan)

DF: Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

DF: Nicolo Casale (Lazio)

DF: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

DF: Leandro Spinazzola (Roma)

MF: Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

MF: Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan)

MF: Matteo Pessina (Monza)

MF: Bryan Cristante (Roma)

MF: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

MF: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

FW: Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

FW: Mateo Retegui (Genoa)

FW: Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

FW: Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

FW: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

FW: Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

FW: Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa on loan from Galatasaray)

Italy Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Italy manager: Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti, Italy manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Mancini's decision to quit the national team in August came as a shock – and Luciano Spalletti's appointment came as something of one, too.

The former Inter Milan and Roma manager had not long begun a year-long sabbatical after leading Napoli to last season's Serie A title – but he jumped at the chance to take over as Italy boss.

His tenure started in shaky fashion as Italy drew 1-1 with North Macedonia, but he clinched his first win in charge against Ukraine in his second game.

Italy's star player

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the top goalkeepers on the planet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian success has historically been built on a robust rearguard action – and their last line of defence, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was their main man en route to Euro 2020 glory.

The hero in the penalty shootout victory over England in the final at Wembley, Donnarumma has more than lived up to the immense potential he showed as a youngster – when he broke into the AC Milan first team aged just 16.

Now 24, he's still a baby in goalkeeping terms, but the towering PSG shot-stopper has already established himself as one of the world's best in his position.

