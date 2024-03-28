Euro 2024 supercomputer predicts who will win tournament - and there's a clear favourite

A Euro 2024 supercomputer has predicted the winner of the tournament in Germany.

England and France are the bookmakers' favourites heading into Euro 2024, with Germany also given a good chance of going all the way at their home tournament.

During the March internationals, fans were given a clearer indication as to how each of those nations might perform in the summer. Indeed, France lost 2-0 to Germany before beating Chile 3-2 on Tuesday night, while England lost to Brazil and only managed to draw with Belgium after Jude Bellingham scored a last-minute equaliser.

Germany, meanwhile, followed up that victory against France by beating the Netherlands.

England are favourites, according to the supercomputer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, the OCB Scores supercomputer still predicts that England will be lifting the European Championships trophy come July 14, with Gareth Southgate's side given a 34.4 per cent chance of Euro 2024 victory.

France are second-favourites, according to the supercomputer, with a 28.3 per cent chance of winning it, while Germany are given just 13.5 per cent chance.

Calculated using historical data, odds and predicted models, the supercomputer also takes into account factors such as previous tournament performance and home advantage. It's somewhat surprising, therefore, to see holders Italy with just a 0.8 per cent chance of retaining the trophy.

Italy aren't given a chance to retain their trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for OCB Scores said: “Despite looking less than convincing during the international break, England remain the favourites to win Euro 2024 ahead of serial winners France and Germany.

“The Supercomputer is simulated 1,000 times to account for anomalous results and ensure accuracy, so Gareth Southgate’s men can confidently enter the tournament as favourites.

“Germany had a strong international break, beating France and the Netherlands in March, so they are certainly ones to watch given how the vociferous home crowd will get behind their heroes when they begin their campaign against Scotland on June 14.”

Euro 2024 win possibility

(Image credit: OCB Scores)

