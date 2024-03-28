Euro 2024 supercomputer predicts who will win tournament - and there's a clear favourite

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and a supercomputer has determined which side will be lifting the trophy in July

The European Championship trophy at the Olympiastadion, Berlin
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Euro 2024 supercomputer has predicted the winner of the tournament in Germany. 

England and France are the bookmakers' favourites heading into Euro 2024, with Germany also given a good chance of going all the way at their home tournament. 

