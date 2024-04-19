Liverpool set to launch surprise summer move for Serie A wantaway: report

Liverpool are planning a surprise summer move for a wantaway star from Serie A.

With Jurgen Klopp set to depart after nine long years on Merseyside, speculation has begun to gather regarding just who could potentially follow the German out of the door.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen just how the spine of Liverpool's ever-present side begins to take shape under new guidance.

WATCH NOW | Why Xabi Alonso Is The Perfect New Liverpool Manager (And Why He's Not)

Set to potentially end his two-year stay in Turin with Juventus, Federico Chiesa has however been linked with a potential move to Liverpool.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 26-year-old is currently at a standstill over talks of a new deal with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

His contract at present isn't up until June 2025 but the Italian international wishes for a bump in his current salary and feels a move to the Premier League could be best for all parties.

A fee of around £50million has been touted and the Reds are said to be just one of a few clubs around Europe with interest in the Euro 2020 winner.

Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the situation, but the Magpies must be wary of their spending this year over claims they are close to the line in regards to FFP.

Juventus star Federico Chiesa could be on his way out of Italy this summer. (Image credit: PA)

It is not the first time such rumours involving Chiesa and Liverpool have resurfaced, with a link first made back in 2023.

Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all arrived in the last two years and it remains to be seen whether former Fiorentina man Chiesa is next to arrive on Merseyside.

"I'm happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me," he said as quoted by Calciomercato on his Juve future in 2023.

"Now I'm only thinking about the holidays, then from next season I'll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me?

"We'll see, I'm at Juventus and I'm thinking about Juventus."

