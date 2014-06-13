Athletic Bilbao confirm Viguera signing
Athletic Bilbao have confirmed the signing of Alaves striker Borja Viguera for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old frontman was a pivotal figure as Alaves beat relegation from the Segunda Division by a single point last season.
In fact, his 25 goals saw him end the season as the division's top goalscorer, ahead of Murcia's Kike and Stefan Scepovic of Sporting Gijon.
A Bilbao statement on Friday read: "Athletic Club, Deportivo Alaves and Borja Viguera signed today, Friday June 13, an agreement so that the player can join our club .
"Viguera has signed a contract until June 30 , 2017 and his termination clause will be €30 million."
Viguera, who formerly played for Real Sociedad, is set to be unveiled by the club later on Friday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.