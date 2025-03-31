Arsenal have all but tied up first signing of the summer: report

Arsenal's first summer buy is 'on his way' with the move to be tied up 'quickly'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta has almost confirmed his first signing of the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are on the cusp of tying up their first signing of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Big moves are expected at the Emirates Stadium this summer. The club confirmed the arrival of Andrea Berta over the weekend, with the former Atletico Madrid chief replacing Edu Gaspar in the backroom team.

With Arsenal now looking to bring in reinforcements across the pitch, Berta will be leading the recruitment alongside manager Mikel Arteta – though his first move of the summer appears to be all but complete.

First summer signing 'is on his way to Arsenal' – and “there's no need to dwell on it any further”

 (R) Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick with (L) new Sporting Director Andrea Berta at Sobha Realty Training Centre on March 30, 2025 in London Colney, England.

Arsenal have brought Andrea Berta to the club (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Berta will spearhead a pivotal summer for the Gunners, with a superstar striker top of the club's wishlist after what looks to be a third successive second-placed finish.

But there are other concerns across Mikel Arteta's squad. A backup goalkeeper will be needed to replace loanee Neto, while the exits of Thomas Partey and Jorginho over the summer on free transfers will need to be addressed with replacements arriving.

BERGAMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Jorginho of Arsenal greet after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC at Stadio di Bergamo on September 19, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Arsenal have several exits to plan for (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, one of those players looks to have already been replaced.

Spanish outlet Marca have relayed claims that Martin Zubimendi is “on his way to Arsenal” and that despite late interest from Real Madrid in securing the midfielder, “There's no need to dwell on it any further”.

Zubimendi turned down a move to Liverpool last year after a bid had been accepted, with Arsenal fans sweating over the Real Sociedad star following through with his reported move to N5, after Sami Mokbel broke the story in the Mail earlier this year.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reported last week that Zubimendi is “very close” to signing for Los Blancos, as backed up by publication AS – but this report from Marca, along with excellent source David Ornstein, affirming that “The anticipation inside Arsenal is that he’s coming in,” via a Q&A on The Athletic, are good news for the Gunners.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Martin Zubimendi is close to joining Arsenal (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the only issue in the move for Zubimendi is over the payment.

The Gunners may look to pay over the £51 million release clause for the no.6 – who is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – in order to amortise the fee over a number of years.

It's unclear whether La Real would be be open to accepting a larger fee staggered over the length of the 26-year-old's contract, but with Arsenal retaining a good relationship with the Basque club – following deals for the likes of Mikel Merino and Kieran Tierney's loan spell in San Sebastian last season – this may be the first job in Berta's in-tray at London Colney.

Transfermarkt values Zubimendi to be worth €60m. Arsenal return to Premier League action this week against Fulham.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

