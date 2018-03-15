Atleti boss Simeone worried about Filipe Luis injury

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is concerned he will be without Filipe Luis for a significant period of time after the left-back was injured during Thursday's dominant 5-1 Europa League win over Lokomotiv Moscow.

Atleti were already 3-0 to the good after the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano but took no chances in the Russian capital, with Angel Correa and Koke on target before Fernando Torres hit a brace and substitute Antoine Griezmann rounded off the scoring with an exquisite chip.

However, Filipe Luis departed the pitch on a stretcher after being left writhing in pain from a blow to the calf.

The Brazil international made a last-ditch tackle on Lokomotiv forward Eder, who swung through with his shot and kicked his opponent forcefully in lieu of the ball.

To compound matters, right-back Juanfran was replaced at the interval and Simeone does not expect either defender to be in contention for Sunday's LaLiga match at Villarreal.

"I have not talked to the doctor, let's hope it is as minor as possible," he told reporters.

"Both Filipe's and Juanfran, we lose them possibly for Sunday.

"I have the vision of recovering them when LaLiga returns [after the international break], but what is clear is I'm worried."

One area where Simeone need not concern himself is the commitment of his players, who mercilessly refused to ease off with a quarter-final spot in the bag.

"I always say that any person is valued in life for the attitude he puts into everything, be it a waiter, a businessman, a doctor a player or a coach," he added.

"They can do things right or wrong but you cannot negotiate on attitude.

"I keep admiring my players because, wherever they go, they play the same way in every game."