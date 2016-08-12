Atleti slip to shootout defeat

Two brilliant penalty saves by Cadiz goalkeeper Alberto Cifuentes saw Atletico Madrid beaten 3-2 in a shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final of the Ramon de Carranza pre-season tournament.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's first-half goal looked to have earned Diego Simeone's side a victory over their Segunda Division opponents, but Matias Kranevitter was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty area in the 89th minute, and David Sanchez levelled the match from the spot for Cadiz.

The draw was no less than Cadiz deserved, having given Atletico a stern test from the moment Salvador Sanchez Ponce hit the post in the third minute of the game, and resisted sustained periods of Atleti pressure later in the game.

Their efforts were rewarded in the shoot-out when Fernando Torres stepped up first for the visitors, but his penalty was brilliantly saved by the outstretched hand of Cifuentes as the goalkeeper dived low to his left.

Cadiz scored three of their four spot-kicks, while Carrasco hit the crossbar for Atletico before Cifuentes denied Jose Gimenez to seal the win for the home side.