Atletico are the toughest possible draw, say Barcelona

Atletico Madrid are the toughest possible opponents that holders Barcelona could have drawn in the Champions League quarter-finals, according to board member Javier Bordas.

The two La Liga rivals met in the last eight of the tournament in 2013-14, with Atletico prevailing 2-1 on aggregate en route to a final defeat by Real Madrid.

Barca won last season's competition, but Bordas does not think they could have been handed more difficult opposition at this stage of the competition, despite the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and rivals Real Madrid being in the hat.

"I don’t think there was a tougher opponent," said Bordas. "They are the side who defend better than anyone.

Atlético met Barcelona in the 2013/14 quarter-finals, winning 1-0 at home after a 1-1 away draw. March 18, 2016

"In the Champions League quarter-finals you know you are going to get that kind of opponent. There were 'better' teams to get, but we got a very tough one.

"With Atletico, everything is tough. We all know about their defensive capabilities, but first we need to win this tie and in the semi-final. If we get there, we will play whoever it might be."