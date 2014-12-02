Atletico ban supporters after Depor fan death

The disturbances took place outside the Vicente Calderon prior to the Liga encounter and resulted in the death of a Deportivo fan, named as Francisco Javier Romero Taboada.

A total of 15 Atleti fans have been identified as having been involved in the unrest, including seven '"pass members" and one "non season pass member", all of whom have been immediately expelled.

The club has also banned and ceased any association with the Frente Atletico supporters group after they were found to have participated in the altercations.

A statement on Atletico's official website read: "Today [Tuesday], the club has received the official minutes of the match from the security coordinator of the national police, in which are described the events that occurred as well as the names of the people who were identified and/or arrested by the police for having directly or indirectly participated in the massive fight.

"Among those identified are a total of 15 people who claim to be followers of Atletico Madrid, seven of which were Pass Members of the club, one was a Non Season Pass Member and seven are not members of the entity.

"All the members have been immediately expelled, being permanently banned as members, without the possibility of becoming one again in the future, while those who were not members will never be able to become one.

"Authorities are keeping the investigation open and, if in the next hours more members of the club are identified, we will proceed with the same forcefulness.

"Furthermore, proven by the police and reflected on the record that the identified people who acted in the incidents in an organised and planned manner belong to Frente Atletico, the club has made the decision to expel Frente Atletico as an official supporters’ club, starting today, and consequently cease any relationship with said group.

"Additionally, the club will put all the means at its disposal to prevent the display of banners or other distinctive elements of said group inside the Vicente Calderon Stadium."

The game went ahead despite the violence, with Atletico winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Saul and Arda Turan.